Supreme Court Rules Religious Employers May Deny Birth Control Coverage

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the Trump administration may give employers with religious or moral objections the right to deny women free birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

The court’s 7-2 vote dealt a blow to the reproductive rights movement.

The case, Trump v. Pennsylvania, consolidated with Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania, centered on the birth control mandate, a fiercely disputed regulation under the Affordable Care Act that requires most private health insurance plans to cover Food and Drug Administration-approved forms of birth control without a copay.

This was the third time the mandate has reached the Supreme Court, but the first since conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh ― appointed by President Donald Trump ― joined the bench. This case concerned rules issued after Trump took office that would allow almost any employer to opt out of providing birth control coverage by citing religious or moral objections.

Oral arguments were presented in May via teleconference ― one of the first times in history for the court ― due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the justices appeared divided on the issue.

The mandate has been credited with significantly reducing birth control costs in the U.S. Before the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, contraceptives made up about 30% of women’s total out-of-pocket health care costs, according to the National Women’s Law Center. In 2013, the mandate saved women more than $1.4 billion in out-of-pocket expenses for birth control pills.

When cost is not a barrier to birth control, people are better able to choose the method that meets their needs and have access to it consistently, said Kristyn Brandi, board chair of Physicians for Reproductive Health, in a statement released in May when the case was argued.

“Contraception is an essential component of health care. Its necessary coverage should not be lost to the whim of employers,” she said. “It not only allows people to plan and space their pregnancies in a way that is best for their health and their families, but also helps manage a variety of health conditions.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

