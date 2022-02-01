Democrats Warn GOP To Steer Clear Of Race During Supreme Court Fight

Presidents of both parties have prioritized race, gender and the ethnicity of candidates in choosing nominees to the high court. President Ronald Reagan pledged to appoint the first woman to the court before taking office, for example. He later followed through by appointing Sandra Day O’Connor.

Former President Donald Trump vowed to appoint a woman to the court after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He did so later with Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Trump also pledged to nominate only candidates with anti-abortion views to the court, and he pledged to only name justices from a list of white candidates approved by the conservative Federalist Society.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday pushed back against the notion that Biden’s vow to nominate the first Black woman to the high court was akin to affirmative action. He said doing so would make the court “look more like America.” The senator has all but endorsed Childs, who also hails from South Carolina, for the job.

Still, other Republicans who serve on the Judiciary Committee, which will have an opportunity to grill the eventual nominee, have continued to criticize Biden over the promise.