Supreme Court Agrees To Hear 'Bridgegate' Case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal involving two people convicted in New Jersey’s “Bridgegate” scandal.

The justices said Friday they would hear a case in the fall involving Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni. They were convicted in 2016 of fraud and civil rights violations for realigning the lanes to the George Washington Bridge without telling local officials. The realignment was done to punish Fort Lee’s Democratic mayor for not endorsing Republican Gov. Chris Christie.