Supreme Court Rejects Gun Rights Advocates Over Bump Stocks

The Supreme Court twice previously rejected requests by gun rights advocates to temporarily block the ban while legal challenges proceed in lower courts.
Andrew Chung

April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday handed another setback to gun rights advocates challenging President Donald Trump’s ban on “bump stock” devices that enable semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly.

With two conservative justices dissenting, the court refused to temporarily exempt from the ban a group of plaintiffs including the Firearms Policy Foundation while their legal challenge continues to be litigated in Washington.

The Supreme Court twice previously rejected requests by gun rights advocates - in the case in the U.S. capital and a similar one in Michigan - to temporarily block the ban while legal challenges proceed in lower courts.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

