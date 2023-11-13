What's Hot

Under Fire For Trips And Gifts, Supreme Court Adopts Ethics Code

Justice Clarence Thomas and other members of the court are under intense scrutiny.
The Supreme Court is adopting an ethics code for the first time as its justices — especially conservative Justice Clarence Thomas — face scrutiny for undisclosed gifts from wealthy political donors.

The policy was adopted Monday. Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh have all voiced support for an ethics code in recent months as ProPublica and other outlets have reported on Thomas’ ties to conservative megadonor Harlan Crow.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

