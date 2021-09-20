The U.S. Supreme Court revealed Monday that it will hear oral arguments in a major abortion case on Dec. 1, kicking off a process that could ultimately cut off abortion access in dozens of states.

The case out of Mississippi, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that protects a woman’s right to access abortion without excessive government restriction.

The justices announced in May that they would take up the Mississippi case, which concerns a ban on nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and the question of whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.

If the court decides in favor of the ban, they would essentially be tossing out the protections established by Roe v. Wade in 1973. It’s expected that an estimated 24 states would then immediately ban access to the procedure.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.