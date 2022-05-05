Supreme Court Justices ‘Make Lying Fun’ In Supercut Of Past Roe V. Wade Claims

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah ” responded to the leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade with a stinging montage of past comments from conservative justices.

Footage of Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch previously stating it was “an important” precedent and that they accepted the law of the land is cut alongside images of people laughing in a comedy club-style setting.