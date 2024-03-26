The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday over access to mifepristone, a medication commonly used to induce abortions, in a case that has major implications for abortion access across the United States.
In FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, the high court will hear from anti-abortion advocates who argue that mifepristone, which was used in combination with misoprostol in 63% of abortions in the U.S. last year, is too easy to access. If the Supreme Court agrees, medicated abortions could become much harder to obtain. The case also has important implications for miscarriage care, as the drug is frequently used to manage pregnancy loss without additional medical procedures.
The hearing comes less than two years after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the most significant rollback of abortion rights in a generation.
Biden, Harris Push For Abortion Access
In this year's State of the Union address, Biden confronted Supreme Court justices over the 2022 Dobbs ruling and argued he'd work to "restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again" if "the American people send me a Congress that supports the right to choose."
Earlier this month, Harris became the first vice president to visit an abortion clinic.