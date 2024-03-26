LiveLast Update:

Supreme Court Mifepristone Oral Arguments: Live Updates On Abortion Pill Hearing

The case has major implications for abortion access across the United States.
Mollie Reilly
Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday over access to mifepristone, a medication commonly used to induce abortions, in a case that has major implications for abortion access across the United States.

In FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, the high court will hear from anti-abortion advocates who argue that mifepristone, which was used in combination with misoprostol in 63% of abortions in the U.S. last year, is too easy to access. If the Supreme Court agrees, medicated abortions could become much harder to obtain. The case also has important implications for miscarriage care, as the drug is frequently used to manage pregnancy loss without additional medical procedures.

The hearing comes less than two years after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the most significant rollback of abortion rights in a generation.

Follow along below for live updates from Tuesday’s hearing:

Jennifer Bendery

Strong Sign Game Outside SCOTUS

Alanna Vagianos

One Woman’s Story Of Self-Managing Her Abortion In An Anti-Choice State

Abortion is legal through 22 weeks of pregnancy in Ohio, but that doesn’t make the state a pro-choice safe haven. Ohio is notorious for some of the most extreme anti-choice legislation in the country.

Sara Boboltz

The Mifepristone Case Was Carefully Planned To Get To This Point

A coalition of anti-abortion medical groups embarked on a “judge shopping” trip in Texas to ensure their mifepristone challenge would land in sympathetic courts.

Jennifer Bendery

What It's Like Outside SCOTUS Right Now

Here's the early morning scene outside the court.
Jennifer Bendery

Need An Abortion? If You're Outside SCOTUS Today, This Robot Can Help

Good morning from outside the Supreme Court, where Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman" is blasting, the ACLU is handing out fig bars and hundreds of people are here rallying in support of abortion rights as the court hears a flimsy abortion pill challenge.
Lydia O'Connor

Telehealth Abortion Is Perfectly Safe And Effective, Study Confirms

A peer-reviewed study published in February confirms what abortion rights advocates have long argued: Using a telehealth connection to terminate a pregnancy is as effective and safe as seeing a doctor in person.

Paige Lavender

Biden, Harris Push For Abortion Access

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have put an emphasis on abortion rights ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

In this year's State of the Union address, Biden confronted Supreme Court justices over the 2022 Dobbs ruling and argued he'd work to "restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again" if "the American people send me a Congress that supports the right to choose."

Earlier this month, Harris became the first vice president to visit an abortion clinic.
Lydia O'Connor

Earlier: Walgreens, CVS Make Mifepristone News

On March 1, two of the biggest pharmacies in the United States announced that they would soon start dispensing the abortion medication mifepristone in select stores.
Alanna Vagianos

Self-Managed Abortion Increased In The 6 Months After Dobbs

Self-managed abortions using abortion pills increased in the six months following the Supreme Court decision that repealed federal abortion protections, new research shows.

Mollie Reilly

What To Know About Tuesday's Mifepristone Hearing

The Supreme Court convenes Tuesday to hear oral arguments in FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine.

Here's what you should know about the case:
