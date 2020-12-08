Supreme Court Rejects GOP Bid To Reverse Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania Win

1 / 22 Trump and Biden Pooping Figurines

If you're convinced that both <a href="https://caganershop.com/collections/political/products/trump-caganer" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> and <a href="https://caganershop.com/collections/political/products/biden-caganer" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> are full of crap, these <a href="https://caganershop.com/collections/political/products/trump-caganer" target="_blank">figurines</a> — a Spanish tradition — won't leave you down in the dumps. It's common for nativity scenes in Spain to include a "caganer," or a pooping figurine whose presence symbolizes fertilization, luck and prosperity. American voters may get a different message from these crapping collectibles.

CaganerShop.com