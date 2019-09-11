Supreme Court Rules Trump Administration Can Enforce Asylum Restrictions

The Supreme Court’s temporary order comes two days after a federal judge reinstated a nationwide injunction barring the administration from enforcing the policy.

“We are pleased the Supreme Court has ruled our Administration can implement important, needed fixes to the broken asylum system,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

Jess Morales Rocketto, chair of the immigrant rights group Families Belong Together, denounced the high court’s ruling.

“All parents want freedom and opportunity for their children,” she said in a statement. “But when it comes to the American Dream, Trump and his Republican allies are saying ‘Latinos need not apply.’”