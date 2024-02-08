The U.S. Supreme Court justices will hear oral arguments in a case challenging former President Donald Trump’s eligibility to be on the ballot in the 2024 presidential election.
Trump’s eligibility is being challenged by a group of Colorado voters, citing the Constitution’s insurrection clause and Trump’s actions on and leading up to the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. A ruling against Trump would essentially deem him ineligible for the 2024 election, giving the green light to states to remove him from the ballot.
Attorney Jonathan Mitchell will argue on behalf of Trump, and attorney Jason Murray will argue on behalf of those challenging him. Shannon Stevenson, the solicitor general of Colorado, will speak on behalf of Colorado’s secretary of state. (Read more about these three at Politico.)
Arguments start at 10 a.m. and are scheduled to last 80 minutes but could go longer. You can listen to the oral arguments here.
No, Trump Isn't There
Lead Plaintiff A Republican 'Appalled' By Jan. 6
She told The Colorado Sun's Diane Carman she was "appalled" after watching the events of Jan. 6 and "seeing someone trying to overthrow an election."
“If that isn’t insurrection, I don’t know what is," she said.
She told CNN about her involvement with the case, which comes after a long history of political work and activism.
“I didn’t realize I would go down in history as Anderson versus Trump,” she said.
Anti-Trump Protesters Gather Outside The Court
Live Oral Arguments Still Relatively New For SCOTUS
Even after the public was allowed to return to the court in 2022, SCOTUS kept providing the live audio feeds on its website.
