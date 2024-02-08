LiveLast Update:

Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Trump 2024 Ballot Case: Live Updates

The former president’s eligibility is being challenged by a group of Colorado voters, citing the Constitution’s insurrection clause.
Paige Lavender
The U.S. Supreme Court justices will hear oral arguments in a case challenging former President Donald Trump’s eligibility to be on the ballot in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump’s eligibility is being challenged by a group of Colorado voters, citing the Constitution’s insurrection clause and Trump’s actions on and leading up to the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. A ruling against Trump would essentially deem him ineligible for the 2024 election, giving the green light to states to remove him from the ballot.

Attorney Jonathan Mitchell will argue on behalf of Trump, and attorney Jason Murray will argue on behalf of those challenging him. Shannon Stevenson, the solicitor general of Colorado, will speak on behalf of Colorado’s secretary of state. (Read more about these three at Politico.)

Arguments start at 10 a.m. and are scheduled to last 80 minutes but could go longer. You can listen to the oral arguments here.

Read live updates below:

No, Trump Isn't There

Trump isn't expected to be in the courtroom today. He is scheduled to give remarks from Mar-a-Lago at 11 a.m. EST.

After that, he's heading to Las Vegas for today's Nevada caucuses.
Paul Blumenthal

How Did We Get Here?

If you're wondering how an obscure constitutional provision rose to the forefront of political conversation — with potentially huge consequences — here's some detailed background on what's behind it.
Ryan Grenoble

Lead Plaintiff A Republican 'Appalled' By Jan. 6

Norma Anderson, a 91-year-old Republican, is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit against Trump.

She told The Colorado Sun's Diane Carman she was "appalled" after watching the events of Jan. 6 and "seeing someone trying to overthrow an election."

“If that isn’t insurrection, I don’t know what is," she said.

She told CNN about her involvement with the case, which comes after a long history of political work and activism.

“I didn’t realize I would go down in history as Anderson versus Trump,” she said.
AP

Anti-Trump Protesters Gather Outside The Court

A group of anti-Trump protesters have gathered outside the court ahead of today's arguments.
Live Oral Arguments Still Relatively New For SCOTUS

The Supreme Court did not always provide live audio of oral arguments. The practice began in 2020 thanks to the pandemic.

Even after the public was allowed to return to the court in 2022, SCOTUS kept providing the live audio feeds on its website.

Read more at SCOTUSblog.
Axelrod: Decision Could 'Rip The Country Apart'

David Axelrod, CNN commentator and former adviser to President Barack Obama, warned of a “very strong reaction” if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds the decision by Colorado’s highest court to kick Donald Trump off the presidential primary ballot in 2024.

Read more here.
Most Consequential Case Since Bush v. Gore

The AP reports:

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear former President Donald Trump’s appeal to remain on the 2024 ballot, the justices’ most consequential election case since Bush v. Gore in 2000.

Read more here.
