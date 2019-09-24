UK Supreme Court Rules Boris Johnson's Decision To Suspend Parliament Was Unlawful

LONDON — The UK Supreme Court has ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s controversial decision to suspend parliament was unlawful.

The president of the Supreme Court, Lady Hale, announced that the court’s judgment was the unanimous judgment of all 11 justices, adding the case is a “one-off,” having come about “in circumstances which have never arisen before and are unlikely to ever arise again.”

The prime minister “prorogued” parliament for five weeks at the start of September, arguing the suspension would allow him to set out a new domestic agenda in a Queen’s speech.

But in announcing the verdict on Tuesday, Lady Hale said the prorogation was “void and of no effect,” adding: “Parliament has not been prorogued.”

She told the court that “a decision to prorogue, or advise the monarch to prorogue, will be unawful if the prorogation has the effect of frustrating or preventing without reasonable justification the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions as a legislature and as the body responsible for the supervision of the executive.”

Critics had accused Johnson of trying to escape scrutiny in the run-up to the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, with MPs not due to return to Westminster until Oct. 14.

The Supreme Court judgment comes after challenges to the prime minister’s decision resulted in different rulings at courts in England and Scotland.

The Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled that Johnson’s suspension of parliament was “unlawful” following a case brought by a group of around 75 MPs and peers.

However, a challenge by businesswoman Gina Miller in the High Court in London was unsuccessful.

