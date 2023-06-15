What's Hot

Supreme Court Upholds Indian Adoption Law In Win For Tribal Sovereignty

The 7-2 decision protected a law that requires adopted children be placed in Indian homes.
Paul Blumenthal
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Demonstrators stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Nov. 9, 2022, as the court hears arguments over the Indian Child Welfare Act.
via Associated Press

In a 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act against challenges that could have gutted tribal sovereignty and led to the placement of Indian children up for adoption in non-Indian homes.

The majority opinion written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the case of Haaland v. Brackeen rejected all constitutional challenges brought by parents and the state of Texas against the law.

“The bottom line is that we reject all of petitioners’ challenges to the statute, some on the merits and others for lack of standing,” Barrett wrote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Reporter, HuffPost

What's Hot