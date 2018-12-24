600 Surfing Santas Make A Big Splash In Cocoa Beach, Florida

Christmas is Santa Claus’ busiest day, so it makes sense that he’d want to chill by the beach beforehand.

That’s what happened in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve, where 600 Santas of all ages, sizes and genders joined forces to hang 10 en masse.

Surfing Santas has been a tradition in Cocoa Beach since 2009, when surfer George Trosset saw a Honda ad featuring surfers in Santa suits.

He had his wife fashioned a wetsuit that looked like Claus’ traditional outfit, and it made a splash, according to Space Coast Daily.

Monday’s Surfing Santas event raised $40,000 for two local nonprofit organizations: Grind for Life, which helps people with cancer, and the Florida Surf Museum.

These Santas weren’t riding sleighs and were more likely to glide along with jellyfish than reindeer, but from the photos, it looks like a cool way to spend Christmas Eve.

