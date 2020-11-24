U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Monday warned people to “be smart” with their Thanksgiving celebrations this year in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Adams also applied his caution to outgoing President Donald Trump’s White House, which plans on hosting in-person, indoor holiday parties despite soaring infections, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 nationwide.

“I want the American people to know that we are at a dire point in our fight with this virus by any measure,” Adams said on Monday’s broadcast of “Good Morning America.”

“We’re seeing more Americans negatively impacted than ever before,” he continued. “I’m asking Americans, begging you, hold on just a little bit longer. Keep Thanksgiving and the celebration small and smart this year.”

Asked if the Trump White House holiday parties could become super-spreader events, as the election night party held at the White House is believed to have been, Adams responded:

“Well, we want everyone to understand that these holiday celebrations can be super-spreader events, so we want them to be smart and we want them to be as small as possible. But again, go to cdc.gov. Look at those tips for everyone. These apply to the White House, they apply to the American people, they apply to everyone.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises on its website that, “Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.”

The White House said its annual Hanukkah reception and Christmas party would only involve a small guest list with attendees mandated to wear masks.

However, critics have their doubts, seeing how the president held multiple crowded campaign rallies before the 2020 election at which his maskless supporters stood in close quarters, despite advice they should socially distance.

The invitations have gone out for the holiday receptions at the White House—parties set to be held indoors.



It's a move that flies in the face of the administration's own warnings amid rising COVID numbers.@KarenTravers has more: https://t.co/OBYNoPYvKz pic.twitter.com/iRB0AyMXT4 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 23, 2020