“With a belt knife and this in your pocket, you can survive in the wilderness till found. I go to northern Canada regularly and always carry this for fire starting, knife sharpening and survival whistle. Easy to carry, never leave home without it. If it had a small high quality compass it would be perfect, but there is always the sun.” — Bassman

“Great little sharpener. In an outdoor situation, you don’t want to spend a lot of time keeping your knife sharp. This little thing will keep your blade honed with very little effort. It’s light, has a lanyard hole, and the diamond sharpener has several different uses. I attach it to my knife scabbard so I can quickly (10 strokes or less) keep my edge nice and sharp while I’m using it.” — Michael Mitchell

“Perfect for outdoor lovers! I bought one for my brother since he enjoys camping. He was playing around with it Christmas morning. The flint area is covered with this black material for safety. You scrape it away and the flint works perfectly.” — Jess