Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects Trump Pardon, Says How He Can Really Honor Her

The museum dedicated to the memory of Susan B. Anthony has, on her behalf, declined President Donald Trump’s pardon of the late women’s suffrage leader.
The National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House in Rochester, New York, explained in a lengthy Twitter thread Tuesday why it objected to Trump’s pardon for Anthony, who was arrested and charged in 1872 for voting illegally.
It also suggested some other ways that Anthony could be honored.
Trump announced the pardon Tuesday on the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.
Critics accused Trump of performing an empty gesture with the pardon, given his recent attacks on mail-in voting and bids to cast doubt on the result of the 2020 election.
Trump has claimed he’ll only lose to Democratic nominee Joe Biden in November if the vote is “rigged.”
The museum, where Anthony (who is now regarded as a divisive figure) lived and was arrested, noted how she’d been “outraged to be denied a trial by jury” and proposed “if one wants to honor Susan B. Anthony today, a clear stance against any form of voter suppression would be welcome.”
“Support for the Equal Rights Amendment would be well received,” it continued. “Advocacy for human rights for all would be splendid.”
“Anthony was also a strong proponent of sex education, fair labor practices, excellent public education, equal pay for equal work, and elimination of all forms of discrimination,” the museum said.
Check out the museum’s full thread here: