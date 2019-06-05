“Actions speak louder than words, and no amount of pro-choice rhetoric will change the fact that Senator Collins has voted to confirm over 30 anti-choice Trump judicial nominations,” Alex Stack, a spokesman for the Maine Democratic Party, said in a statement to HuffPost. “Any pro-choice credibility Senator Collins built up over the past two decades in Washington is officially gone.”

Annie Clark, a spokeswoman for Collins, said the Maine lawmaker evaluates judicial nominees based on a consistent set of criteria, including judicial temperament and respect for precedent, no matter who happens to be president.

“One factor she does not consider is the nominee’s personal beliefs, political or otherwise,” Clark said in a statement to HuffPost. “She does, however, evaluate whether a nominee can set aside these beliefs and rule fairly and impartially.”

She noted that Collins has supported over 90% of judges appointed by both Democratic and Republican presidents.

“While this approach might seem novel in today’s hyperpartisan climate, it used to be the norm,” Clark said. “By any normal yardstick, Senator Susan Collins is a pro-choice Republican.”