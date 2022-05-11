Politics

Sen. Susan Collins Crowned ‘Snowflake Of The Year’ Over Chalk Drawing Freakout

"Chalk is as lasting as Susan Collins' moral stance on anything," one critic hit back at the Maine Republican.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. Susan Collins’ (R-Maine) calling of the cops on a pro-abortion rights message that someone wrote in chalk on a sidewalk near her home received the treatment on Twitter.

Police in Bangor said no crime was committed with the drawing.

Critics accused Collins of grossly overreacting to the message which asked her to codify Roe v. Wade following the leak of a Supreme Court opinion which would gut the precedent.

One person called her the “snowflake of the year.” Others suggested she cared more about the message than protecting abortion rights for women.

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Susan Collins

Popular in the Community