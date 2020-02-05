Susan Collins Regrets Saying She Believed Trump Has Learned Lesson

Hindsight is 20/20 for Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine).
Collins said Tuesday that she would vote to acquit President Donald Trump and that he had learned a lesson from the Ukraine scandal and his impeachment.
However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.
When Trump was asked to comment on Collins’ assertion, he once again declared he’d done nothing wrong: “It was a perfect call,” he said of his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
On Wednesday, Collins told a reporter from Maine outlet WGME-TV that she used the wrong verb when discussing the potential impact of impeachment on the president.
A better word, she decided, would have been “hopes.”
The reflection didn’t impress very many people.
