Susan Collins Regrets Saying She Believed Trump Has Learned Lesson

Hindsight is 20/20 for Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine).

Collins said Tuesday that she would vote to acquit President Donald Trump and that he had learned a lesson from the Ukraine scandal and his impeachment.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

When Trump was asked to comment on Collins’ assertion, he once again declared he’d done nothing wrong: “It was a perfect call,” he said of his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Wednesday, Collins told a reporter from Maine outlet WGME-TV that she used the wrong verb when discussing the potential impact of impeachment on the president.

A better word, she decided, would have been “hopes.”

Just spoke with Sen. Collins



She now says she probably shouldn't have said that she "believes" Pres. Trump has learned his lessons from the fallout from his dealings with Ukraine and #Impeachment



She now says a better word would have been "hopes"#mepolitics pic.twitter.com/k5pC3nrVsc — Gregg Lagerquist (@GreggWGME) February 5, 2020

The reflection didn’t impress very many people.

weak, weak, weak..... — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020

This woman helps make the laws of this nation? Gimme a break. https://t.co/FZzRINMjoT — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 5, 2020

I would argue she thinks we are gullible, not the other way around. https://t.co/Bs88sXnJmq — Tiffany Bond (I) 🎱🦞🇺🇸 (@TiffanyBond) February 5, 2020

The point of the #impeachment process and the #SenateTrial of a sitting president is not to determine whether the executive office-holder has learned a lesson, @SenatorCollins. The point is to determine guilt. And @POTUS is #guilty. #ConvictAndRemove. @dscc — #NeverForget (@TipmanBrady) February 5, 2020

Hope springs eternal for the 73-year-old president who has literally never admitted fault for anything or acted in anything but his own self-interest. https://t.co/z5uDHVOwgI — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) February 5, 2020

I cannot believe how pathetic you are, @SenatorCollins



If I ever have a friend charged with wrongdoing, I hope you are on the jury. The defense lawyer will say "Let's hope he never does it again!" And you'll vote to acquit. https://t.co/U8NmKdPR5F — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 5, 2020