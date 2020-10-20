GOP Sen. Susan Collins Is Added To Jim Carrey's 'Hellbound Class Of 2020'

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is hellbound in Jim Carrey’s latest cartoon:
Collins, who trails Democratic challenger Sara Gideon in 2020 polls, joins GOP Senate colleagues Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in the actor’s artistic hall of infamy:
Cook Political Report ranks Collins’ reelection chances as a toss-up. The seat that she’s held since 1997 is considered key to Democrats’ hopes of flipping control of the Senate.
Collins did not vote for Trump in 2016. While she has sought to brand herself as a moderate and has refused to reveal whether she’ll vote for Trump in November, her critics have reminded undecided voters that she voted to acquit the president on impeachment charges earlier this year. Collins also has backed the president on key issues, including his Supreme Court nominees.
Collins was last week accused of indirectly promoting the far-right conspiracy QAnon after allegedly donating to state legislature candidates who support the baseless theory. She’s also lost the endorsements of the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety and the LGBTQ advocate Human Rights Campaign.
