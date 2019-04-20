Twitter Foes Burn Sen. Susan Collins' For Calling Mueller Report 'Unflattering' To Trump

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) screwed up her “courage” to concede that the Mueller report was “unflattering” to President Donald Trump because it exposed his efforts to derail the probe.

The president was “not only very upset by the special counsel’s investigations, but tried several times through intermediaries to end it, and it is an unflattering portrayal of the president,” Collins told Maine Public Radio on Thursday.

The report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller released Thursday actually detailed ten instances of possible attempts at obstruction of justice by the president. The efforts were “mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surround the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests,” Mueller wrote.

Collins’ tepid criticism of Trump’s behavior that many consider criminal did not bowl over Twitter users.

I just want us all to take a moment to celebrate the *tremendous courage* it took for Susan Collins to call the Mueller Report "unflattering" — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) April 19, 2019

The republic faces an unprecedented threat from within and the only tepid condemnation this politician can muster is a ho-hum "unflattering portrayal." Good thing we had legislators made of sterner stuff in the 40's. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 19, 2019

No one parodies Susan Collins more viciously than Susan Collins. https://t.co/pIVlfXWMQD — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) April 19, 2019

Trump's hair is unflattering; his character is criminal. — Sassycatz (@Sassycatz) April 19, 2019

😂🤣😂 What a maverick! — Julian Clark (@ThirdJulianC) April 19, 2019

Watergate was like that too. Very unflattering. — Honest Abe #Ex-GOP (@elhombrelibre1) April 19, 2019

My new dish soap is as easy on your hands as Susan Collins is on Republican men credibly accused of crimes including sexual assault. https://t.co/I8boSYgHOM — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) April 19, 2019

How will he recover — Connor Daley (@ConnorDaleyVT) April 19, 2019

The dressing room lights at Old Navy are "unflattering." This is kinda worse than that. — Unredacted Tippi (@TrashFireT) April 19, 2019

Another profile in courage by Senator Milquetoast — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) April 19, 2019

Susan Collins is an unflattering portrayal of a Senator. — David Clarke (@davidclarke76) April 19, 2019

Susan Collins, Mitt Romney, and Jeff Flake have a single spine between them. And it’s been misplaced. https://t.co/XGlsTLcvCL — Kimber Lofgren (@KimberLofgren) April 20, 2019

Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) shades Donald Trump by quipping that the Mueller Report is an “unflattering portrait.”



A note to @SenatorCollins:: pic.twitter.com/SIV1qHB2UE — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 19, 2019

