Twitter Foes Burn Sen. Susan Collins' For Calling Mueller Report 'Unflattering' To Trump

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) screwed up her “courage” to concede that the Mueller report was “unflattering” to President Donald Trump because it exposed his efforts to derail the probe.
The president was “not only very upset by the special counsel’s investigations, but tried several times through intermediaries to end it, and it is an unflattering portrayal of the president,” Collins told Maine Public Radio on Thursday.
The report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller released Thursday actually detailed ten instances of possible attempts at obstruction of justice by the president. The efforts were “mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surround the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests,” Mueller wrote.
Collins’ tepid criticism of Trump’s behavior that many consider criminal did not bowl over Twitter users.