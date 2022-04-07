Sens. Susan Collins, Raphael Warnock Test Positive For COVID-19

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) both tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, joining a slew of lawmakers and federal officials who have reportedly contracted the coronavirus in recent days.

Several hours later, Warnock said he had tested positive during a “routine test.” He did not indicate if he is experiencing symptoms. Warnock was also present at Jackson’s confirmation vote earlier in the day.

Headed down to the floor to make Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson a Supreme Court Justice — let's go! pic.twitter.com/Qsa5cynPj1 — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) April 7, 2022

Also on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) each announced they had tested positive for COVID-19. Both are fully vaccinated and boosted.

Collins is one of several high-profile people in Washington political circles who have tested positive after attending the Gridiron Dinner event on Saturday — including Attorney General Merrick Garland and Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Joaquin Castro (D-Texas).

The highly contagious omicron BA.2 subvariant of the virus has been spreading in the U.S., but total COVID cases have fallen dramatically in the wake of a major winter spike. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe hospitalization and death from the virus.