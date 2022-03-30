Susan Collins Will Support Ketanji Brown Jackson's Nomination To Supreme Court

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a moderate Republican, said Wednesday she will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

“I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice to the Supreme Court,” she said in a statement issued by her office.

The senator said she reached her decision after meeting with Jackson twice in person.

Collins said even though she doesn’t agree with Jackson on several issues, she is still qualified to serve on the bench, adding that the Supreme Court confirmation hearings have become overly partisan.

“In recent years, senators on both sides of the aisle have gotten away from what I perceive to be the appropriate process for evaluating judicial nominees,” the senator said. “In my view, the role under the Constitution assigned to the Senate is to look at the credentials, experience and qualifications of the nominee. It is not to assess whether a nominee reflects the individual ideology of a senator or would vote exactly as an individual senator would want.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), another key vote, announced Friday that he would vote to confirm Jackson.

If all Democrats and Collins support Jackson, her confirmation would go through without Vice President Kamala Harris having to cast a tie-breaking vote.