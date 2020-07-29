GOP Group Argues 'Trump Stooge' Susan Collins Must Leave Office In Searing Spot

The Lincoln Project, a conservative group trying to prevent President Donald Trump from being reelected, goes after Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) in a new attack ad.

In the 76-second spot released online Wednesday, the group calls Collins a “Trump stooge” who is controlled by the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). It slams the senator — who has attempted to portray herself as a moderate but voted to acquit Trump during his impeachment trial — for never standing up to the president.

“She makes excuses for corruption, for criminality, for cruelty, all while pretending she’s worried, concerned,” says the voiceover in the video.

“Maine deserves a leader, not a Trump stooge,” the narrator concludes. “It’s time for Collins to go.”

It’s unclear if the ad will air on TV.

Attacks ads from The Lincoln Project, which is led by attorney George Conway and other former GOP insiders disillusioned with and angered by Trump’s leadership, have garnered millions of views on social media.

But it’s unclear exactly how effective such spots are or whether they actually influence swing voters.

Check out the ad here:

Collins faces a close race against Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, in her bid to win reelection in November, according to political pundits.

On Tuesday, Collins released an ad criticizing Gideon — one that some Twitter users pointed out probably wouldn’t help the incumbent, as it highlights her opponent’s support for a number of popular causes.

What is Sara Gideon's "Top Priority?"



Hard to pin down, but one thing's for sure -- after 133 days of vacation during a crisis, it sure isn't Maine.#mepolitics pic.twitter.com/hKT2PR1tzY — Team Collins (@TeamCollins207) July 28, 2020

Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall described it as “one of the saddest ads I’ve ever seen.”

this has to be one of the saddest ads I’ve ever seen. Collins campaign is running an ad in which they highlight that Sara Gideon supports a lot of popular things. Just watch it for a second https://t.co/ZXfrwdVp5y — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 29, 2020

