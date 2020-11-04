Sen. Susan Collins Wins Reelection In Maine, Edging Out Democrat Sara Gideon

Activists launched a crowdfunding campaign for Collins’ would-be Democratic challenger should the senator vote to confirm Kavanaugh, which she ultimately did. Gideon, 48, collected the roughly $4 million in crowd-sourced donations after winning the Democratic primary in July.

Gideon said Wednesday that she told Collins she will “always be available to help serve the people of Maine.”

“Ultimately, that’s why I entered this race and it’s why i got involved in public service in the first place,” Gideon said. “My parents taught my sisters and me that we should always look at the world around us and figure out how we could each make a difference for people. ... While this election may be over, we have to work together to build a better future.”