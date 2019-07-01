‘Horses**t’: Susan Rice Throws Down On Trump’s Claim About Obama And North Korea

President Donald Trump over the weekend claimed that he accomplished what former President Barack Obama could not when he met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

But some of Obama’s closest advisers said that’s just not true ― and former national security adviser Susan Rice flat-out called the claim “horseshit.”

Trump said before his meeting with Kim at the DMZ:

“President Obama wanted to meet, and Chairman Kim would not meet him. The Obama administration was begging for a meeting. They were begging for meetings constantly, and Chairman Kim would not meet with him.”

Rice tweeted:

At the risk of stating the obvious, this is horse-sh*t. https://t.co/9YpgVF7qEP — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) June 30, 2019

Former deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes also called out Trump:

Trump is lying. I was there for all 8 years. Obama never sought a meeting with Kim Jong Un. Foreign policy isn’t reality television it’s reality. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 30, 2019

James Clapper, who served as director of national intelligence under Obama, made similar comments on CNN on Sunday.

“In all the deliberations that I participated in on North Korea during the Obama administration, I can recall no instance whatever where President Obama ever indicated any interest whatsoever in meeting with Chairman Kim,” he said.

Michael Hayden, who served as CIA director under President George W. Bush and through the first weeks of the Obama administration, also chimed in to agree with Rice’s tweet:

Yes. It’s horseshit — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) June 30, 2019