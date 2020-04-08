Former national security adviser Susan Rice on Tuesday issued a stinging rebuke of President Donald Trump’s slow, sloppy and widely criticized response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Obama White House official ― in a searing editorial for The New York Times titled “Trump Is the Wartime President We Have (Not the One We Need)” ― listed the ways in which the current commander in chief’s botched handling of the crisis may now unnecessarily cost the lives of “many thousands more Americans.”

Rice highlighted how, among a litany of other errors, the Trump administration had previously shelved its pandemic playbook, ignored initial warnings of the public health threat posed by the outbreak and failed to act quickly to combat the spread of the virus.

“It’s in our common interest that Mr. Trump stop trash-talking and start leading with the decency and resolve that we deserve,” Rice concluded. “But let’s not kid ourselves: Until America changes command, we are condemned to fight with the leader we have.”