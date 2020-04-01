Susan Rice Says Trump 'Can't Stomach Strong Black Women'

Former national security adviser Susan Rice called out President Donald Trump for his recent confrontation with “PBS NewsHour” White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, charging that Trump “can’t stomach strong black women.”

After Alcindor tweeted about her interaction with Trump at a coronavirus briefing on Sunday, in which the president told the reporter to “be nice” and not “threatening,” Rice responded Monday to Alcindor on Twitter, writing, “You go, girl.”

“Pathetic when insecure men can’t stomach strong black women,” she added.

During the briefing on Sunday, Alcindor asked Trump: “You’ve said repeatedly that you think that some of the equipment that governors are requesting they don’t actually need. You said New York might not need 30,000 ...”

“I didn’t say that,” Trump interrupted.

Last week, during a phone interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump expressed doubt about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plea for the state to receive 30,000 ventilators.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” Trump said. “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, you go into major hospitals, sometimes they’ll have two ventilators, and now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’”

Later in their exchange on Sunday, Trump asked Alcindor: “Why don’t you people act... why don’t you act in a little more positive, it’s always trying to get you, get you, get you. And you know what? That’s why nobody trusts the media anymore.”

He later added, “Be nice, don’t be threatening, don’t be threatening, be nice.”

You go, girl. Pathetic when insecure men can’t stomach strong black women. https://t.co/ExjC9z5p1J — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 30, 2020

“President Trump today at the White House said to me: ‘Be nice. Don’t be threatening,’” Alcindor tweeted Sunday. “I’m not the first human being, woman, black person or journalist to be told that while doing a job. My take: Be steady. Stay focused. Remember your purpose. And, always press forward.”

In November 2018, Trump called veteran journalist April Ryan a “loser” and, in the same week, said CNN White House correspondent Abby D. Phillip had asked him a “stupid question.”

Video of my exchange w/ Pres Trump today.



My Q is on Trump saying this about governors on Thursday: “I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they are going to be. I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.” https://t.co/bska84ZFPs — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 29, 2020

Earlier this month, Trump lambasted Alcindor for asking a “nasty question” when she asked about the president’s decision to dismantle the National Security Council’s pandemic response unit in 2018.

Twitter users tweeted hashtag #Weloveyamiche this week to praise Alcindor for holding Trump accountable and to criticize the president for using language like “you people” and “threatening” ― words with histories of racist connotations ― toward a Black woman.

Trump telling a black female reporter to “Be nice. Don't be threatening” AND referring to her as “you people” is straight up gaslighting and racist. Full stop. He’s not even trying to hide it anymore.



Kudos to @Yamiche for calm in the face of deplorable nastiness. #WeLoveYamiche — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) March 30, 2020

Why is #WeLoveYamiche trending? Let me go research #WeLoveYamiche. Oh it's about reporter @Yamiche doing her job by holding Trump accountable and asking him questions to convey accurate information in spite of his lies, vulgarity & disrespect? Ah. That's why #WeLoveYamiche — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) March 30, 2020