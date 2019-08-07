Susan Rice: 'Unabashed Bigot' Trump Has Poisoned The International Climate

Former U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice says Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric has not only seeped through the fabric of the nation; it is having an effect on the rest of the world.

“The consequences of Mr. Trump’s raw racism are not contained within America’s shores. They ricochet around the world as far away as New Zealand, poison the international climate and undermine America’s ability to secure our global interests,” Rice wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times.

Her comments come as the nation reels from two back-to-back mass shootings that devastated communities in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, killing at least 31 people.

“With white supremacy bolstered from the Oval Office, hate crimes and domestic terrorism incidents are increasing, including, it appears, Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso,” she wrote.

Rice suggests Trump’s “raw” and “overt” racism has not only created division, hate and fear domestically, as evidenced by a rising number of hate crimes, it has emanated across the globe, poisoning the international climate and sabotaging America’s influence and ability to secure global interests.

“When the president of the United States reveals himself to be an unabashed bigot, attacking minorities in his own country, America’s ability to stand credibly against human rights abuses, especially repression of minorities in other countries — from the Uighurs in China to Shiites in Bahrain and Christians throughout the Middle East — is thwarted in ways lasting and immeasurable.”

In a national address on Monday, Trump called on America to condemn racism and white supremacy, citing mental illness and violent video games as possible contributors to the recent violence.

He made no mention of how his divisive rhetoric ― which has been decried by politicians, celebrities and world leaders alike ― could have had an impact.

Analysis of a manifesto allegedly published by the El Paso gunman showed echoes of language promoted by the president, including the descriptor for the motive, which he wrote was “in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

Rice also pointed to Trump’s recent attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color ― where he suggested they should “go back” to “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Not that it should matter, but all of these women but one were born in America.

These comments were condemned by America’s closest allies, from Canada to Britain to Germany.

“A fresh nadir in global regard for America’s leadership,” Rice wrote.

To wrap up her conclusions, the former United Nations ambassador questioned how a nation’s leader could repeatedly and deliberately undermine democracy and put national security at risk.

“We must reluctantly ask ourselves: Is he playing on America’s team?”