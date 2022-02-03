Susan Sarandon Trolls Cop Funeral To Seemingly Accuse Police Of Fascism

Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon reposted a tweet that branded police as fascists and questioned their usefulness ― accompanied by a photo of a slain officer’s funeral in New York City. (See the image below.)

The “Dead Man Walking” star on Tuesday shared an image of a large crowd of uniformed officers attending the funeral for the NYPD’s Jason Rivera, one of two officers shot to death on a domestic violence call last week.

“I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like,” the headline read.

The background includes flames around the words: “So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?”

It wasn’t clear if the question originated from Sarandon, who shared the tweet during the funeral for Rivera’s partner, officer Wilbert Mora, who also was fatally shot on the call. HuffPost has reached out to Sarandon for comment.

The politically active Sarandon has protested previously against police brutality. She rebuked former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio when he praised the NYPD for its “restraint” in the rallies following George Floyd’s death, the New York Daily News noted. Sarandon attended at least one of the demonstrations.

