Doctors Remove Venomous Spider From Woman's Ear

A Missouri woman narrowly escaped serious injury after a venomous spider crawled into her ear while she was sleeping.

Susie Torres of Kansas City first noticed something was wrong on Tuesday morning when she felt some discomfort in her ear.

“I woke up Tuesday hearing a bunch of swooshing and water in my left ear. It was like when you went swimming and you have all of that water in your ear,” Torres told local station WDAF-TV.

Torres went to her doctor to find out what was wrong and was looked at by a medical assistant, who discovered something strange.

“She ran out and said I’m going to get a couple more people. She then said, ‘I think you have an insect in there,’” she told local station KSHB-TV.

What happened next shocked Torres.

“She came back in and told me it was a spider,” Torres said, admitting she is particularly terrified of those creatures.

Doctors worked their magic and removed the creepy-crawly creature, which was a brown recluse spider, a species with a bite that can cause stinging pain and severe lesions that require medical attention, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Luckily, the spider didn’t bite Torres.

Still, she isn’t taking any more chances.

“I went and put some cotton balls in my ears last night. I`m shaking off my clothes, and I don’t put my purse on the floor. I’m a little more cautious,” she told WDAF-TV.

It is still unknown how and when the spider entered Torres’ ear.