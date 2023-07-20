Man Arrested In Connection With Slayings Of 3 Women In Dallas

Police arrested a man on Wednesday who is believed to be connected to the slayings of three women in Dallas in recent months.

Oscar Sanchez Garcia, 25, is expected to be charged with three counts of murder, according to a Dallas Police Department news release.

Authorities said the suspect was identified “through evidence gathered by detectives” in a preliminary investigation into the homicides, which occurred over a four-month period.

On April 22, Kimberly Robinson, 60, was found dead in an open field near the Trinity River in southwest Dallas, NBC News reported. Two months later, on June 24, Cherish Gibson, 25, was found stabbed to death near the field where Robinson’s body had been found. On Saturday, the body of a third woman, who has not been identified, was also found near the river a few miles from where the other two bodies were found.

The causes of death for Robinson and the unidentified woman remain unknown.

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a possible connection in the three deaths and reported that at least two of the women could be linked to prostitution.

“While the Dallas Police Department has not determined if the three deaths are connected, the investigation has identified that at least two of the victims have possible ties to prostitution,” the department said in a statement Wednesday.

