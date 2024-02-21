Suspect In NYC Hotel Murder Arrested After Stabbing Another Woman In Arizona

A man accused of murdering a New York mother of four inside a Manhattan hotel earlier this month was captured in Arizona, after he allegedly dragged another woman into a restaurant bathroom to stab her.
Now police have linked Raad Almansoori, 26, to several other violent attacks against women across multiple states.
Police in the town of Surprise, Arizona were called to a McDonald’s on Sunday and found a woman who’d been stabbed several times, the department announced on Facebook.
While the victim was taken to a hospital, Almansoori stole a vehicle and escaped. Police found him inside the vehicle in nearby Scottsdale shortly thereafter, where they arrested him, according to the department’s Facebook statement.
During his interview with police, Almansoori allegedly admitted to stabbing the woman inside the McDonald’s as well as attacking another woman in Phoenix a few days prior. He faces several charges in Arizona, including attempted homicide in Surprise and robbery in Phoenix.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, New York Police Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Almansoori is wanted in the death of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, 38, who was found dead on Feb. 8 inside a SoHo hotel in Manhattan.
In an interview with The New York Daily News conducted in Spanish, Oleas-Arancibia’s 18-year-old son, Edwin Cevallos, said he was waiting for his mom to return home from work and called the police when she didn’t arrive.
A hotel housekeeper at the SoHo 54 Hotel found Oleas-Arancibia dead in a room on the 11th floor, lying underneath a blanket next to a blood-soaked iron, WNBC reported.
Kenny told reporters on Tuesday that there were “bits of plastic embedded” in Oleas-Arancibia’s skull and medical examiners determined her death was caused by blunt-force trauma.
During his interview with Arizona law enforcement, Almansoori allegedly told police he is wanted for homicide in New York and they should “Google SoHo 54 Hotel,” Kenny said.
Although Almansoori does not have a criminal record in New York, Kenny said he has an “extensive out-of-state arrest history” with charges in Florida, Texas, and Arizona.
According to Kenny, many of Almansoori’s arrests involved domestic violence and assault. The suspect also allegedly admitted to attacking 3 more “girls” in Florida.
Almansoori’s most “notable arrest,” Kenny said, happened in Sumter County, Florida last year. Almansoori allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman, but he was released in September after posting bail.
Kenny said prosecutors are now working on extraditing Almansoori back to New York where he will face charges in connection to Oleas-Arancibia’s murder.
“She was always helping people. She was a very good person. She never hurt anybody. She was always paying for everything,” Cevallos told the Daily News. “She never owed money to anybody. She was always looking to help them move forward.”