Suspect In Philadelphia Police Shootout Faces Attempted Murder Charges

The man who allegedly shot six Philadelphia police officers during a nearly eight-hour standoff on Wednesday is now facing attempted murder charges.

Maurice Hill, 36, faces 11 counts of attempted murder along with charges of aggravated assault and assault of a law enforcement officer, as well as drug-related charges, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The hours-long shootout started late Wednesday afternoon when police arrived at a residential building in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood in Philadelphia in response to a call about narcotics activity. When police attempted to serve an arrest warrant at the residence, shots were fired.

News helicopters and reporters on the scene filmed the intense standoff. In the videos, bullets could be seen hitting nearby buildings. The gunfire injured six officers.

Hill surrendered just after midnight on Thursday morning and a SWAT team cleared the building.

Hill has an extensive history of drug, weapons and robbery charges going back to 2001, according to CNN and CBS Philly.

“This was someone who needed to be off the streets and it is also clear that he had a very lengthy criminal record going back quite some time,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a press conference Thursday.

The Inquirer said the standoff was the city’s largest mass shooting of police officers in decades.