Likely Tornado Kills At Least 2, Demolishes Motel In Oklahoma City Area

At least two people were killed and several others injured after an apparent tornado made landfall Saturday night in the Oklahoma City suburb of El Reno.

A motel was demolished in the storm, officials said. A trailer park, car dealership and a number of other businesses also sustained major damage.

El Reno Mayor Matt White said at a press conference that the suspected tornado had virtually leveled the second floor of the American Budget Value Inn, saying most of it is “just not there anymore.”

He said officials did not yet know how many people were staying at the motel when the twister struck, adding, “We’re trying to run those numbers down now.”

I’m in El Reno. I was just in a tornado. I’m ok but the hotel across the street from us was leveled. Victims are being pulled from the rubble @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/IjZI3Jcvgk — Aaron Brilbeck (@AaronBrilbeck9) May 26, 2019

Before and After of the American Budget Value Inn in El Reno, OK where significant damage to structures occurred from a tornado. After picture via @Aaron_Brackett. #okwx pic.twitter.com/BMqyCV5Rc7 — Tyler Stanfield (@TylerJStanfield) May 26, 2019

The nearby Skyview Estates mobile home park suffered extensive damage, The Oklahoman reported. A resident of the park told the newspaper that he heard a “roar” when the suspected tornado swept through the area.

Another resident, Tweety Garrison, told The Associated Press that the mobile home next to hers had “flipped over and landed on her roof” during the storm.

White said a search-and-rescue effort was underway at the trailer park and other areas.

“We are all hands on deck,” the mayor said, describing the storm damage as “very traumatic.”

“Pray for our community,” White said, according to The New York Times. “We’ve been through a lot here lately.”

NEW drone video showing near total destruction of trailer home park in El Reno! Search and rescue workers can be seen picking through the rubble for survivors! @kfor #OKWX pic.twitter.com/rHAu2hChiZ — Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) May 26, 2019

Damage in El Reno. Several injuries and law enforcement says search underway for more than a dozen. (Photos by Chris Landsberger) #okwx pic.twitter.com/T0arCgPP04 — Ben Felder (@benfelder_okc) May 26, 2019

My goodness. First images from the El Reno tornado damage via SkyNews 9 and @jimintheair. The damage path is extremely narrow and not more than 1/4 to 1/2 long but boy is it devastating. Search and rescue still ongoing. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/y3kxdQdGT3 — Matt Mahler (@themahler) May 26, 2019

Oklahoma and other parts of the central U.S. have been battered by powerful storms and tornadoes in recent days and several storm-related fatalities have been reported.

On Wednesday, three people were killed in Golden City, Missouri, following a violent tornado. The day before, a woman drowned near Perkins, Oklahoma, after driving onto a flooded road.