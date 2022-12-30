What's Hot

Andy Cohen Puts James Corden On Blast For Copying His Set

'GMA3' Host T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce Amid Scandal With Co-Host

Ice-T And Coco Austin Defend Viral Video of 7-Year-Old Daughter Amid Backlash

Vivienne Westwood, Influential Fashion Maverick, Dies At 81

Dem Lawmaker Grills 'Pathological Liar' George Santos Over His Litany Of Lies

Statue Of Meat-Packing Magnate Beheaded In Sacramento

Kim Kardashian Reveals If She Plans On Having More Kids After Kanye West Divorce

Bill Cosby Is Considering A Comeback Tour In 2023 And People Aren't Happy

Nick Cannon Now Has A Dozen Kids After Welcoming 12th Child

I Foster Hospice Dogs At The End Of Their Lives. Here’s What They Have Taught Me.

Ruggero Deodato, Director Of Infamous Horror Film 'Cannibal Holocaust,' Dead At 83

James Cameron Cut 10 Minutes From 'Avatar 2' To Not 'Fetishize' Gun Violence

U.S. News
HolidaysMinnesota Shootingsmall of america

3 Suspects Charged In Connection To Mall Of America Shooting

Police said a dispute between two groups of young men led to an exchange of gunfire at the Minnesota mall on Dec. 23.
AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three suspects were charged Thursday in connection to the Mall of America shooting on Dec. 23 that killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson, of St. Paul, inside the mall’s Nordstrom store.

Taeshawn Adams Wright, 18, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, and two 17-year-olds were charged with second-degree riot.

Two others were arrested on Dec. 24 in connection to the shooting, but they have not yet been charged because some suspects have refused to cooperate with the investigation, Police Chief Booker Hodges told the Star Tribune.

“We expect additional arrests and criminal charges associated with this case in the near future,” Hodges said. “Our efforts to lock up everyone responsible for this incident will not cease.”

Police said a dispute between two groups of young men led to an exchange of gunfire at the mall on Dec. 23.

According to charges, Hudson was shot eight times and died in the men’s section at Nordstrom. Witnesses, mall security guards and first responders tried to save him. Police found cartridge casings near Hudson’s body, along with a .40 caliber firearm that was “determined to be associated” with Hudson.

FILE – An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting on Dec. 23 in Bloomington, Minnesota.
FILE – An officer stands inside Nordstrom at Mall of America after a shooting on Dec. 23 in Bloomington, Minnesota.
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Frightened customers scrambled for safety, and the nation’s largest shopping center went into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season.

Mall spokesperson Laura Utecht said metal detectors were added to the mall’s north entrance in October in a testing phase, but they were not operational during the most recent shooting. Other security features — including cameras, K9, bike patrol and plainclothes officers — have been put into place, Utecht said.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community