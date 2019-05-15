HuffPost x StackCommerce

Many coffee shops have started offering biodegradable straws, which is an impactful step, but they pretty much disintegrate in an iced coffee within a few moments. Many of us could choose to just go without a straw, but sometimes it’s a necessary part of the experience ― including for some people with disabilities. What’s the middle ground?

Stainless steel straws are an easy answer, and they will make you feel good about your morning iced coffee ritual. A one-time purchase of this set will get you eight straws and two cleaning brushes, so you can keep one in your car, purse, office and house — anywhere you might be struck by a cold drink craving. Plus, now this eight-pack is only $13, or 74% off full price.

It’s a sustainable solution that doesn’t break the bank, is small enough to carry with you and that you can feel good about. Get this set right now while it’s only $13.

