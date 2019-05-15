ICYMI, there’s been a lot of chatter around plastic straws recently because 91% of the plastic we use isn’t recycled and ends up in landfills or oceans. The concern over single-use plastics is so bad that many businesses and cities have begun banning plastic straws outright.
There are lot of things you can do to stop being wasteful at home — like use plastic bag alternatives and find sustainable alternatives to paper towels — but thinking about the way we consume products outside of the home is really important, too.
Many coffee shops have started offering biodegradable straws, which is an impactful step, but they pretty much disintegrate in an iced coffee within a few moments. Many of us could choose to just go without a straw, but sometimes it’s a necessary part of the experience ― including for some people with disabilities. What’s the middle ground?
Stainless steel straws are an easy answer, and they will make you feel good about your morning iced coffee ritual. A one-time purchase of this set will get you eight straws and two cleaning brushes, so you can keep one in your car, purse, office and house — anywhere you might be struck by a cold drink craving. Plus, now this eight-pack is only $13, or 74% off full price.
It’s a sustainable solution that doesn’t break the bank, is small enough to carry with you and that you can feel good about. Get this set right now while it’s only $13.
FYI, HuffPost will receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
This article was written by Sam Negrin on behalf of HuffPost Finds.