It’s estimated that by 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans. If you’re freaking out about the planet and want to lead a more sustainable lifestyle, but don’t know where to start — don’t stress. There are actually a lot of small, easy changes you can make, ranging from your bathroom to your barbecue, to be more environmentally friendly.

Swapping out your plastic Ziploc bags for reusable ones is an easy way to be less wasteful. Just think about how many of those little plastic baggies you go through a month between lunches, meal prep, storage, travel and more, only to toss them in the trash where they’ll end up in a landfill or the ocean. That’s not to mention how much money you’re throwing away in the process.