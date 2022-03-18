There’s no denying that the burden of responsibility for climate change lies squarely on the shoulders of the 100 companies that are responsible for over 70% of global emissions. The discussion of where individual responsibility lies can be a bit fraught. It’s loaded with classism and racism, considering that “eco-friendly” products are often cost-prohibitive and people with lower incomes are the ones most impacted by climate change. There’s simply no one-size-fits-all solution.

I often feel overwhelmed when thinking about the scope of the problem and how much is out of my control. As a result, I’ve tried to make small, sustainable tweaks to everyday home items, like kitchen and beauty products, as an easy way to take back my power in that respect.

It’s also a great way to keep spending under control. There’s no need to overhaul an entire space all at once; it’s a costly and formidable task. Just pick a few items that are overdue for an update ― it could be an old soap dispenser, a shower loofah or even a toothbrush ― and replace it with an environmentally-friendly option.

I find that a bathroom refresh not only brightens my spirits, but is an easy room to begin an eco-swap journey. Below are a few of my favorite sustainable bathroom products, featuring everything from bamboo toilet paper to cleaning and body products, decor and more.