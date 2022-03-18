Shopping

14 Easy Sustainable Bathroom Swaps

These simple, eco-friendly items include reusable makeup remover pads, a new bamboo toilet paper brand and more.

From left to right: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fivtyily-Durable-Ceramic-Dispenser-Bathroom/dp/B07GZLCTPK?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62322555e4b02d624b1a16e0,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ceramic soap dispenser" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62322555e4b02d624b1a16e0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fivtyily-Durable-Ceramic-Dispenser-Bathroom/dp/B07GZLCTPK?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62322555e4b02d624b1a16e0,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">ceramic soap dispenser</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=sustainablebathroomitems-lourdesuribe-031822-62322555e4b02d624b1a16e0&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F9318-plastic-free-toilet-brush" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wood toilet brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62322555e4b02d624b1a16e0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=sustainablebathroomitems-lourdesuribe-031822-62322555e4b02d624b1a16e0&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F9318-plastic-free-toilet-brush" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">wood toilet brush</a>, <a href="https://imp.i358707.net/c/2706071/844691/11802?subId1=sustainablebathroomitems-lourdesuribe-031822-62322555e4b02d624b1a16e0&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.publicgoods.com%2Fproducts%2Ftree-free-tissues" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tissue box" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62322555e4b02d624b1a16e0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://imp.i358707.net/c/2706071/844691/11802?subId1=sustainablebathroomitems-lourdesuribe-031822-62322555e4b02d624b1a16e0&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.publicgoods.com%2Fproducts%2Ftree-free-tissues" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">tissue box</a>.
There’s no denying that the burden of responsibility for climate change lies squarely on the shoulders of the 100 companies that are responsible for over 70% of global emissions. The discussion of where individual responsibility lies can be a bit fraught. It’s loaded with classism and racism, considering that “eco-friendly” products are often cost-prohibitive and people with lower incomes are the ones most impacted by climate change. There’s simply no one-size-fits-all solution.

I often feel overwhelmed when thinking about the scope of the problem and how much is out of my control. As a result, I’ve tried to make small, sustainable tweaks to everyday home items, like kitchen and beauty products, as an easy way to take back my power in that respect.

It’s also a great way to keep spending under control. There’s no need to overhaul an entire space all at once; it’s a costly and formidable task. Just pick a few items that are overdue for an update ― it could be an old soap dispenser, a shower loofah or even a toothbrush ― and replace it with an environmentally-friendly option.

I find that a bathroom refresh not only brightens my spirits, but is an easy room to begin an eco-swap journey. Below are a few of my favorite sustainable bathroom products, featuring everything from bamboo toilet paper to cleaning and body products, decor and more.

1
Food52
A plastic-free toilet brush
The toilet brush is an item I never thought could be made aesthetically pleasing, but I was wrong. This Redecker toilet brush and matching holder are made of untreated beechwood with a terracotta dish. It's made by a family-owned company that’s been making brushes in Germany since 1935, and you can see that expertise in its timeless design.
Get it from Food52 for $94.50.
2
Cloud Paper
A box of eco-friendly toilet paper
Cloud Paper is a toilet paper subscription service that not only makes your life easier, but makes going to the bathroom an environmentally conscious activity. Each box comes with 24 rolls of strong, soft and lint-free FSC-certified bamboo toilet paper. Made of recycled materials, the packaging is also recyclable, plastic-free and compostable.
Get a subscription from Cloud Paper starting at $30.99.
3
Amazon
A pack of reusable makeup remover pads
Certified climate pledge friendly by Amazon, Greenzlaur's super gentle wipes are made from organic bamboo cotton and stored in a plastic-free container. It includes 20 reusable makeup remover pads, a cotton laundry bag and storage container. It's an easy way to phase out disposable facial wipes and cotton rounds and enjoy a more eco-friendly option.
Get them from Amazon for $12.99.
4
Amazon
A ceramic liquid soap dispenser
Using a refillable liquid soap dispenser helps to cut back on plastic and looks elegant as well. This set makes for lovely bathroom accessories that will look good with just about every aesthetic.
Get it from Amazon for $17.98.
5
Package Free Shop
A silk thread floss
Made with only two ingredients, silk thread coated in candelilla wax, Plastic Free Shop's dental floss keeps your teeth clean without the use of chemicals and plastic.
Get it from Package Free Shop for $7.
6
Amazon
A set of wooden nail brushes
Up your home mani game with these nail brushes. They're made of natural bristles with a wooden handle to scrub under your nails and more. They look as good as they'll make your fingers squeaky clean.
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
7
Amazon
A baking soda-free deodorant cream
Make the swap to a sensitive skin-friendly deodorant with Meow Meow Tweet's popular deodorant cream. It's soft, creamy, has a pleasant citrus scent and is shockingly effective, making it a great option for those who are curious about natural deodorants. It is certified organic, vegan, cruelty-, sulfate-, plastic- and aluminum-free.
Get it from Amazon for $22.90.
8
Food52
Woven rope bathroom storage
If you need a spot to store your extra hand towels and other bathroom items, opt for these lovely baskets from Food52. There's even a spot in the middle for a tissue box, and it's low-profile enough to put on top of the toilet. It's a chic little addition to any space.
Get it from Food52 for $165.
9
Package Free Shop
A loofah made of plant fibers
These Mayan loofahs from Clean Planetware are multi-purpose and versatile, but I love them for their refreshing and invigorating exfoliating purposes. These loofahs are made by a family in Guatemala using traditional methods and are free of pesticides and herbicides.
Get it from Package Free Shop for $3.50.
10
Amazon
A set of bamboo hair brushes and combs
Opt for a bamboo hairbrush and comb set like this one. It includes two bamboo paddle brushes, one large and one small, a tail comb and a wide-tooth comb. They're better for the environment, look chic, work for all hair types and are gentle on even the toughest knots.
Get it from Amazon starting at $14.97.
11
Amazon
Biodegradable toothbrushes
Upgrade your toothbrush with this set of 10 biodegradable, sustainable bamboo toothbrushes. These compostable, eco-friendly toothbrushes feature bristles are made of soft high-quality nylon that get your teeth clean without battering your gums.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
12
Public Goods
A box of tree-free tissues
Public Goods' tissues are a soft, sustainable alternative to your everyday Kleenex. They're made from fast-growing, non-GMO bamboo and sugarcane grasses, which helps to preserve natural resources like hardwood trees. They're gentle on sensitive skin, hypoallergenic, and strong enough to stand up to the snottiest noses, wipe off makeup and more.
Get it from Public Goods for $5.95.
13
Amazon
A set of Swedish washcloths
Keep these Swedish dishcloths close to wipe down bathroom counters, clean the sink, dry mirrors and more. This pack from Swedish Wholesale includes 10 reusable, absorbent hand towels that can be washed in the dishwasher or washing machine. They're made of eco-friendly cellulose sponge cloth and will make paper towels a thing of the past.
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
14
Amazon
A set of glass storage jars
Store your bathroom goodies like makeup-removing rounds and Q-tips in Whole Housewares' glass apothecary jars that are as chic as they are environmentally friendly and practical. This set of three jars includes lids for each, making it possible to even store things like bath salts.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
