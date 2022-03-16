A cold-pressed and nourishing solid shampoo

Made with 97% less packaging than standard plastic shampoo bottles and using 34% less water in production, this nourishing shampoo bar offers up to 32 washes and intense nourishment for hair. It's formulated with cold-pressed mango butter which is rich in fatty acids and can be effective in repairing strands, making hair softer and more manageable. To use, just wet the bar and your hair, then create a lather in your hand, just like you would a regular bar of soap, then work the product into your hair.