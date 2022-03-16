Shopping

Everything You Need To Make Your Beauty And Self-Care Routine More Sustainable

From a plant-based Beauty Blender to plastic-free shampoo bars, these products and items will help you minimize waste.

"Eco-fy" your beauty routine and save money while you're at it by switching to items like this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Klorane-Nourishing-Shampoo-Bar-Mango/dp/B08VBJ43C2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622f8ce2e4b0d1329e892ab7,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="package-free shampoo bar" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622f8ce2e4b0d1329e892ab7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Klorane-Nourishing-Shampoo-Bar-Mango/dp/B08VBJ43C2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622f8ce2e4b0d1329e892ab7,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">package-free shampoo bar</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Double-Elegant-Delicate-Plastic-Rainbow/dp/B08TM2LHCW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622f8ce2e4b0d1329e892ab7,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="plastic-free razor" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622f8ce2e4b0d1329e892ab7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Double-Elegant-Delicate-Plastic-Rainbow/dp/B08TM2LHCW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622f8ce2e4b0d1329e892ab7,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">plastic-free razor</a> and some <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Greenzla-Reusable-Remover-Washable-Laundry/dp/B07T8BVYGS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622f8ce2e4b0d1329e892ab7,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="reusable bamboo cotton rounds" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622f8ce2e4b0d1329e892ab7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Greenzla-Reusable-Remover-Washable-Laundry/dp/B07T8BVYGS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622f8ce2e4b0d1329e892ab7,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">reusable bamboo cotton rounds</a>.
The cosmetics industry produces about 120 billion units of plastic packaging annually, 70% of which ends up in landfills, unable to degrade and break down naturally, according to the office of sustainability at the University of Connecticut.

While it can be hard to make the switch from products that have been long- time staples in your beauty routine, simple eco-friendly swaps are entirely possible and, in some cases, perform even better than that shampoo that comes in a wasteful plastic bottle or those disposable makeup wipes that tug at your skin. You might also find that it’s more cost effective to opt for reusable products in the long run.

For beauty that you can feel good about, inside and out, see below to find products like reusable “cotton” swabs, your favorite facial soap now in plastic-free packaging and crowd favorite deodorants available in a biodegradable tube.

1
Washable and reusable bamboo rounds to replace your single-use ones
These zero-waste cotton rounds are machine washable and can a be great replacement for any single-use cotton balls or pads to remove makeup or apply toners. Made with organic cotton and natural bamboo, the soft pad surface is gentle on skin, even on the delicate areas of the under eye. This set has over 17,400 five-star ratings on Amazon and contains 20 cotton rounds, a plastic-free container for storage and a drawstring laundry bag for washing the pads.
Get it from Amazon for$12.99
2
A cold-pressed and nourishing solid shampoo
Made with 97% less packaging than standard plastic shampoo bottles and using 34% less water in production, this nourishing shampoo bar offers up to 32 washes and intense nourishment for hair. It's formulated with cold-pressed mango butter which is rich in fatty acids and can be effective in repairing strands, making hair softer and more manageable. To use, just wet the bar and your hair, then create a lather in your hand, just like you would a regular bar of soap, then work the product into your hair.
Get it from Amazon for $14.
3
A sulfate-free hydrating conditioner bar for dry hair types
This pH-balanced, zero-waste and highly concentrated conditioning bar has over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and contains the equivalent of five standard bottles of conditioner. It's formulated with naturally derived ingredients to deeply hydrate dry and damaged hair, such as moisturizing coconut oils, cocoa butter and strengthening vitamin B5. This aluminum-free bar is safe for chemical- or color-treated hair and can even double as a shaving bar or in-shower moisturizer.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
4
Reusable silicone swabs that wash clean
Made with sustainably sourced bamboo and eco-friendly silicone, these reusable and washable swabs are soft and gentle on the skin and can be used to remove or apply makeup, clean wax from ears or detail-clean difficult areas like keyboards. Each set comes with a bamboo box with a magnetic closure for storage and four different silicone tips.
Get it from PotterandHare at Etsy for $13.62.
5
A weighted and plastic-free razor that delivers a superior shave
If you are unfamiliar with weighted safety razors, many dermatologists claim that they can provide a superior and irritation-free shave compared to disposable plastic options, and are also better for the skin.

This rust-resistant safety razor by Zomchi has nearly 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It features a textured handle to prevent slippage even when wet and comes with a matching chromed brass stand for convenient storage. The simple mechanical design is nicely balanced for a comfortable and secure hold and the razor comes with five platinum razor blade replacements.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
6
A shea body butter block for deeply hydrating skin
This unrefined and 100% pure shea butter block has minimal and plastic-free packaging and can do wonders for dry, sensitive and even eczema-prone skin. Shea butter is loaded with a blend of fatty acids to help repair compromised skin and deliver moisture, as well as vitamin A, which can help promote cellular renewal and collagen production. You can slide the bar over your body or break a piece off and melt the product down in your hands before evenly smoothing on skin.
Get it from Amazon for $18.50.
7
An aluminum-free deodorant in biodegradable packaging
Now in plastic-free and biodegradable packaging, this aluminum-free deodorant from Native has received over 45,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Filled with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil, this best-selling deodorant has glowing reviews for long-lasting odor protection abilities. It contains skin-friendly probiotics to help keep healthy bacteria present on your skin and odor-causing bacteria off, while tapioca starch and baking soda help absorb excess moisture and and neutralize odor. Native's gender-neutral scents include everything from Earl Grey and mulberry to cotton and lily.
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
8
A popular ceramide-filled facial soap in a plastic-free bar
If you are a fan of the ceramide-rich and skin reparative formulas of Cerave, you will be happy to know that their facial cleansers are available in moisturizing soap bars -- without any plastic packaging. Suitable for all skin types, this cleanser can gently clean without stripping the skin of moisture, and contains ceramides to strengthen the skin's natural barrier as well as hyaluronic acid to help retain lasting hydration.
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
9
A plant-based makeup sponge for flawless blending
The Beauty Blender makeup sponge is arguably one of the best tools for applying foundation evenly and creating an airbrushed finish. Now, the ultra-soft and bouncy sponge that you know and love is available in a more sustainable option. It's made with a 60% renewable and plant based composition using even more sustainable production process.
Get it from Sephora for $20.
10
A makeup-melting balm that's a better alternative to wipes
Single-use makeup wipes are not only wasteful, they can tug on skin and might not be as effective as you might think when it comes to removing your makeup. Oil-based pre-cleansing balms can be a less wasteful and more efficient option for breaking down stubborn makeup, sunscreens and debris from the day. This luxe oat cleansing balm from The Inkey List is great for calming redness and sensitivity and uses antioxidant-rich oat kernel oil to gently support the skin's moisture barrier as it dissolves makeup. Follow up with your favorite facial cleanser to get a truly clean face that's prepped for skin care.
Get it from Sephora for $10.99.
11
Chewable toothpaste tablets to eliminate plastic tubes
If you want to start eliminating plastic from your oral hygiene routine, you can start by using these anti-plaque and whitening toothpaste tablets that come in a plastic-free and reusable tin that is easy to travel with. The tablets are formulated with coconut and tea tree oils as well as real peppermint to gently lift stains and brush away plaque. To use, you just pop one in your mouth, chew and then brush to activate the soft paste.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99
12
A hydrating and vegan lip balm in a plastic-free paper tube
Made in small batches using vegan and organic ingredients, this nourishing lip balm by Meow Meow Tweet is packaged in a plastic-free paper tube. Rich plant butters and oils help to saturate skin, repair cracked lips and protect them from further chapping. These versatile balms can be used on cuticles, cracked skin and other dry areas and come in scents like rosemary eucalyptus, sweet orange tangerine and coconut cacao.
Get it from Earth Hero for $14.
13
A zero-waste organic 3-in-1 serum foundation
Dab Herb Makeup is an organic and zero-waste makeup company that features handmade cosmetics that highlight plant-based ingredients. This weightless foundation is designed to prime, moisturize and conceal and offers a blurring sheer finish. The seller offers samples to purchase so you can find a shade that matches you best.
Get it from Dab Herb Makeup at Etsy for $6.60+.
