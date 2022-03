A makeup-melting balm that's a better alternative to wipes

Single-use makeup wipes are not only wasteful, they can tug on skin and might not be as effective as you might think when it comes to removing your makeup. Oil-based pre-cleansing balms can be a less wasteful and more efficient option for breaking down stubborn makeup, sunscreens and debris from the day. This luxe oat cleansing balm from The Inkey List is great for calming redness and sensitivity and uses antioxidant-rich oat kernel oil to gently support the skin's moisture barrier as it dissolves makeup. Follow up with your favorite facial cleanser to get a truly clean face that's prepped for skin care.