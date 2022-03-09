When I first adopted my dog and brought her home almost 15 years ago, it didn’t occur to me that I should put more thoughtful consideration into the kind of food I gave her and I stuck to run-of-the-mill kibble. Nowadays, trying to decide what kind of food to give my fragile senior dog occupies precious space in my mind. I agonize over every decision, in the hopes that I can keep my very picky creature healthy and happy for as long as possible. And I know I’m not alone in this preoccupation.

Aside from trying to find the most wholesome and nutrient-rich dog food available, I also prioritize brands that are sustainably made with ethically-sourced ingredients. This is not as easy as one might hope. Like so many lightly regulated industries, you can’t always trust what labels tell you. Buzzwords such as “holistic” are often used in the pet food industry, but it doesn’t actually mean much.

That said, there are actually a few dog food brands out there that prioritize sustainability and responsibly-sourced ingredients, without sacrificing vital nutrients and vitamins. Some use human food-grade organic ingredients, while others focus on eco-friendly farming practices. I’ve rounded up some of the best and most reliable environmentally-conscious dog food brands, so that your sweet little pup can eat well and you can feel good about the impact to our planet.