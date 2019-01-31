9 Sustainable Clothing Brands That Are On The More Affordable Side

It’s hard to argue against the moral appeal of sustainable and ethical fashion. Who doesn’t want to protect our planet for generations to come? But unfortunately, sustainable fashion often comes with a big price tag, forcing us to weigh our ethics against our wallets.

Eco-friendly luxury brands like Stella McCartney, Mara Hoffman and Eileen Fisher have been dominating the space, and their clothes don’t come cheap. Even Reformation, which uses recycled fibers to make its clothes, can be pricey for the average consumer. And while we love what those (and other) brands are doing when it comes to environmentally conscious clothes, they’re not the most accessible.

But believe it or not, sustainable fashion doesn’t have to break the bank. It’s possible to find clothes ― dresses, activewear or basics ― that are both environmentally and wallet friendly. One major way brands in this space cut costs is by following a direct-to-consumer model; they save money by sending products straight from the source to customers, avoiding traditional retail markup margins. The result is prices closer to brands like J. Crew, COS, Club Monaco, & Other Stories and even Zara, without all the negative fast-fashion baggage.