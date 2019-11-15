HuffPost Finds

Sustainable Gifts For Him That You Can Feel Good About

From footwear to coffee, there's something in this gift guide for every kind of guy.

We've found&nbsp;&nbsp;seven sustainable gifts for men that they will actually use.
What do you buy the guy who has everything? Whether you’re shopping this holiday season for your father, your husband, your brother or another guy in your life, it’s hard to know what to buy the men on our shopping lists who say they don’t want anything.

If this sounds familiar, we recommend thinking green this holiday season. These days, it’s easier than ever to find environmentally conscious companies and ethical brands. And many more people are actively looking for ways to be less wasteful. Gift-giving should be no different.

Because guys are notoriously hard to shop for, we’ve pulled together a list of sustainable men’s gifts that’ll have him thinking twice about all of the items he uses in his daily life.

Take a look:

1
For the guy who prefers practical gifts:
Everlane
Ethically made clothing has become the topic of conversation with both consumers and companies alike. People are increasingly aware of how and where their products are made, and the way the environment and the workers making the products are impacted. Everlane — a sustainable clothing brand that prides itself on its “radical transparency” — sells a bomber jacket has been wash-tested 50 times for strength, shrinkage and water resistance. Plainly put, it’s a wardrobe staple every man can count on. It is also made from recycled polyester blend in a LEED-Certified eco-friendly facility. Get it at Everlane.
2
For the coffee obsessive:
Driftaway Coffee
If coffee is his beverage of choice, consider gifting him a subscription to a sustainable, small-scale coffee roastery. Driftaway is a specialty coffee company that aims to make the source of its coffee completely transparent, down to wages, sourcing and more. The brand also uses 100% compostable packaging made from renewable plant-based materials. And, before you worry about the impact of shipping and operations, the brand also keeps its carbon footprint low by offsetting emissions. Learn more at Driftaway Coffee.
3
For the guy who’s always on the go:
Amazon
Everyone seems to be looking to do their part to avoid plastic water bottles and straws these days. If your guy is always outdoors, on the road or traveling, why not buy him a water bottle that keeps his favorite drink cold or hot for hours. The Hydro Flask is easy to use, has a lifetime warranty and comes in an array of sizes and colors. Get it on Amazon.
4
For the guy who likes things easy:
Dollar Shave Club
Auto-delivery products are more popular than ever because you can schedule it and forget it. When it comes to shaving, encourage him to ditch fully disposable razors with a subscription to Dollar Shave Club. The popular brand sends new razor heads, but he'll keep the same handle. He can even schedule how frequently he’d like new shipments of his favorite products to arrive. Just be sure to read up on guidelines on how to safely recycle razors. Learn more at Dollar Shave Club.
5
For the guy who could use a new pair of kicks:
Allbirds
Consider a pair of these wool trainers for the guy who needs a good pair of weekend shoes. These shoes are cozy, conform to his foot and will remain comfortable with every step. It doesn’t hurt that they also have a low carbon footprint. The laces are 100% recycled polyester, and the wool comes from ZQ Merino — the world's leading ethical wool brand. Get them at Allbirds.
6
For the guy who brings his own lunch:
L.L.Bean
For any man who eats a meal on the go, L.L. Bean offers a lunch box that is stylish, sustainable and doesn’t look like a purse or something their kiddos would carry. Pair it with some reusable silicone bags that he can use instead of Ziplocs for his sandwich and chips, and he’s well on his way to a more sustainable lunchtime.
7
For the guy who likes a good story:
Krochet Kids
Krochet Kids' classic beanie is the perfect stocking stuffer for any man on your list. Fairly paid female artisans create the brand's products, and each item is signed by the person who made it. This beanie makes for a great gift with a story. Get it at Krochet Kids.
