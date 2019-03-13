jacoblund via Getty Images

You might be trying to ditch fast-fashion brands and fill your closet with more ethical clothing — but have you thought about your swimwear?

Creating sustainable swimwear means thinking “green” from start to finish, said Magdalena Berger, founder of Magdakine Designs. Using recycled materials is just part of the equation.

“I would be lying if I said designing a sustainable swimsuit is cheaper and easier than an unsustainable swimsuit,” Berger told HuffPost. “I believe that in order to create a sustainable swimwear line designers have to first and foremost be dedicated to protecting our planet.”

Important factors in creating sustainable swim include dying fabrics with nontoxic ingredients that don’t contaminate the water and air, as well as manufacturing garments in factories that comply with strict environmental regulations and eliminate unnecessary waste.

Still, the material choice is crucial. Swimsuits undergo a lot of wear and tear from the sun, salt and chlorine. Many sustainable swimwear brands, including Magdakine Designs, have turned to Econyl to make their garments. It’s a regenerated nylon fiber made from recycled plastic polymers like fishing nets and carpets.

Some top-market retailers, including Reformation, have also begun using Econyl to create swimsuits. The company launched a swimwear line earlier this month that it called ”not sustainable enough, but it’s the best we can do right now.”

Because eco-friendly swimsuit brands are still few and far between, we’ve rounded up a handful of sustainable swimwear lines that you can feel good about supporting this summer.

Take a look below.