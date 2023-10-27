Suzanne Somers’ Cause Of Death Is Released

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Suzanne Somers’ breast cancer had spread to her brain, causing the death of the “Three’s Company” star, according to her death certificate.

The immediate cause listed was “breast cancer with metastasis to the brain,” confirmed by a biopsy though no autopsy was performed, The Blast reported Thursday after viewing the certificate.

She also had hypertension and hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid in the brain, according to The Blast.

Her publicist said that Somers, the comedic blonde bombshell and builder of a home-workout dynasty in marketing the ThighMaster, died on Oct. 15 after decades of battling “aggressive” breast cancer. She was 76, a day short of her 77th birthday.

Somers was buried at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City, California, Deadline reported.

A more elaborate memorial is planned for November, The Blast wrote.