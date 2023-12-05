Alan Hamel Decked Out Wife Suzanne Somers In Unusual Apparel To Be Laid To Rest

Happy trails to Suzanne Somers, the “Three’s Company” star who died in October.
Her husband, Alan Hamel, told People on Monday that he had her buried in Timberland hiking boots.
He explained the sweet reason why.
“Suzanne never really had boots designed for hiking on the rocks, so I ordered the Timberland boots,” Hamel said to the outlet. ”[I] made my gift personal by drawing on them in a few words that represented our life to some degree and made them very personal to Suzanne.”
The two often hiked up a mountain to a sun-warmed rock in the middle of a creek and napped there before going to work, he said.
Hamel said burying Somers in her beloved Manolo Blahniks wouldn’t have been as personal.
“Every time she put on the Timberlands, she said, ‘I am wearing you, and my boots will keep me safe.’” Hamel recalled.
Somers died on Oct. 15 after breast cancer had spread to her brain, according to her death certificate.
The comedic blonde bombshell, who also built a home workout dynasty in marketing the ThighMaster, was 76, a day short of her 77th birthday.
She was reportedly laid to rest at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City, California. Boots and all.