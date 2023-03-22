Warning: Spoilers for the Prime Video series “Swarm” below!

A viral NSFW scene from Amazon Prime’s hit show “Swarm” was inspired by an actual sexual encounter Donald Glover once had, show co-creator Janine Nabers said.

In the show’s pilot episode, viewers are met with a raunchy full-frontal shot of actor Rory Culkin as his character greets Swarm’s twisted heroine Dre (Dominique Fishback) the morning after a one-night stand.

At one point during the scene, Culkin’s fully naked character awkwardly offers Dre a clear bowl of strawberries ... with the glass dish resting directly against his flaccid penis.

Co-creator Glover apparently experienced this wild scenario himself — only with a different kind of fruit.

“Donald told this very funny story about a girl who he really liked, and how after they hooked [up], he was standing there with a bowl of cherries, just being like, ‘Hey,’” Nabers told Insider in an interview published Monday.

She continued, “She was like, so not into it, because it’s so weird to hook up with a guy that you barely know and then wake up with him holding a bowl of cherries.”

Nabers told Glover she was “stealing” the idea, and he agreed, so she “ran with it,” she recalled.

Twitter users seemed to appreciate the birthday-suit-sporting Culkin, with many gushing over the risqué scene.

Culkin’s nude moment isn’t the only R-rated scene from the dark comedy series to go viral.

Last week, co-stars Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris ignited Twitter after their sweaty and explicit sex scene left many fans thirsty for more.

“Swarm” follows a distorted heroine named Dre (Fishback) whose unhealthy obsession with a Beyoncé-esque figure named Ni’Jah leads her to go on a murdering spree.