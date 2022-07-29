Love it or hate it, loungewear and athleisure are here to stay. The style has exploded even more over the last few years, largely due to the pandemic, and a wide range of looks can be found within this comfort-driven category. Whether you live in leggings or prefer a classic pairing of a T-shirt and running shorts, there’s something out there for everyone.

The sweat short is the latest athleisure staple to sweep the fashion scene, and it also happens to be the coziest. These sporty shorts are ideal for the warm summer months. You get all the cushy comfort of classic sweatpants, minus the overheating. There’s also something unexpectedly cool about this slouchy style. Pair it with a tee shirt, sports bra or even a more structured top for a surprisingly chic look.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite sweat shorts from popular workout brands like Alo and Girlfriend Collective alongside mainstream retailers like Old Navy, Amazon and Shopbop. Keep reading and pick one up for yourself to make this sporty-coo look your own.