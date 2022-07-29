Shopping

Love it or hate it, loungewear and athleisure are here to stay. The style has exploded even more over the last few years, largely due to the pandemic, and a wide range of looks can be found within this comfort-driven category. Whether you live in leggings or prefer a classic pairing of a T-shirt and running shorts, there’s something out there for everyone.

The sweat short is the latest athleisure staple to sweep the fashion scene, and it also happens to be the coziest. These sporty shorts are ideal for the warm summer months. You get all the cushy comfort of classic sweatpants, minus the overheating. There’s also something unexpectedly cool about this slouchy style. Pair it with a tee shirt, sports bra or even a more structured top for a surprisingly chic look.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite sweat shorts from popular workout brands like Alo and Girlfriend Collective alongside mainstream retailers like Old Navy, Amazon and Shopbop. Keep reading and pick one up for yourself to make this sporty-coo look your own.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Snooze shorts
It doesn't get much better than these insanely soft shorts. They're made of naturally cooling recycled cotton and Tencel, and are biodegradable and breathable. Available in six ethereal hues evocative of a desert sunset, these Girlfriend Collective shorts are available in sizes XXS to 6XL.
$48 at Girlfriend Collective
2
Amazon
Hanes jersey pocket short
Available in four different colors in sizes XS to XXL, these simple shorts from Hanes are affordable, soft and feature a classic silhouette and a 7-inch inseam that provides the ideal amount of coverage.
$9+ at Amazon
3
Urban Outfitters
Iets Frans grey cut-off jogger short
Made of soft cotton, these shorts enjoy a high-rise waist, side pockets, relaxed fit and frayed hems with a cheeky embroidered logo detailing on the side for a fashion-y bent. Available in sizes XXS to XL.
$55 at Urban Outfitters
4
Alo
Alo Accolade sweat short
Are these the perfect sweat shorts? Made of the dreamiest soft, diagonal light-brushed French terry, these shorts look as good as they feel. They have a six-inch inseam and chrome logo detailing that adds a hint of trendiness to an otherwise classic look. They're available in two colors in sizes XXS to 2XL.
$54 at Alo (originally $68)
5
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory garment-dyed terry short
The color-washed look and extra-soft feel of these gorgeous shorts are the results of a special dye process that gives them a unique quality. These shorts boast both back and front pockets and have an elegant silhouette that pairs beautifully with casual workout gear as well as a stylish button-down top. They're available in sizes XXS to XL in four different colors.
$24.97 at Banana Republic Factory (originally $49.99)
6
Athleta
Athleta Farallon shorts
Available in three different colors in sizes XXS to 3X, Athleta's sweat shorts have a slightly more elevated look that you may be able get away with wearing to work if your office trends casual. The innovative fabric has all the comfort and stretch of a knit fabric with the stretch of a woven twill, giving them a more structured look.They even have four total pockets, two in front and two in the back.
$39.99+ at Athleta
7
Everlane
Track long sweat short
Thanks to custom-developed, organic French terry fabric, these sweat shorts feel much more expensive than they actually are. They feature a high-rise waist and even have pockets for snacks and other essentials. These shorts are available in two sweet pastel colors in sizes XXS to XL.
$15 at Everlane (originally $50)
8
Nordstrom
Adidas high waist sweat shorts
These Adidas shorts at Nordstrom have a hint of retro while still being decidedly modern thanks to a flared leg and high-waist design. They're sumptuously soft thanks to cotton-rich fleece fabric that is just as suited for exercise as it is for lounging. They're available in sizes XS to XL.
$55 at Nordstrom
9
Alo
Alo Gym Short
Get ready to live in Alo's stylish gym shorts. They are made of light fleece that won't feel suffocating, have a cool oversized fit, a high waist and raw edges. Get them in sizes XS to L.
$49 at Alo (originally $62)
10
Old Navy
Old Navy gender-neutral sweat shorts
Available in two colors in sizes XS to XXXL, these easy gender-neutral shorts from Old Navy keep things simple and never boring. Share them with your partner or keep them all for yourself. Either way, they're set to become your new casual staple.
$10 at Old Navy (originally $24.99)
11
Shopbop
James Perse fleece sweat shorts
Made of soft, lightweight French terry and Supima cotton, these sweat shorts from James Perse are perfect for anyone looking to splurge. The raw edge hem almost gives the impression that you took your favorite, lived-in sweats and cut them off to turn them into shorts. They're available in sizes 0-4, which equates to XS to XL.
$125 at Shopbop
