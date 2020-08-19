The Coziest Sweaters On Sale During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Sweater weather's almost here — so you might stock up on sweaters that are on sale.

Good news if you’re a fan of Nordstrom: the company’s annual Anniversary Sale is going on now through Aug. 30.

It is Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year, with markdowns on big brands like Madewell and in-house brands like Halogen. From now until the end of the sale, Nordstrom will now feature daily deals with an item a day that’s half-off, too.

So far, our shopping editors have been busy checking out the sale and have rounded up fall weather finds, deals on plus-size clothes and affordable activewear that you’ll want to add to carts.

With this sale, you might be trying to stock up on essentials for when it starts getting colder.

If you’re looking forward to fall, you’re in luck: there’s lots of sweaters to choose from, including a Patagonia pullover that’s less than $100 now and a longline cardigan that you can pair with leggings.