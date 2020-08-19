HuffPost Finds

The Coziest Sweaters On Sale During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale has sweaters in spades, so now's your chance to stock up.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Sweater weather's almost here — so you might stock up on sweaters that are on sale.   

Good news if you’re a fan of Nordstrom: the company’s annual Anniversary Sale is going on now through Aug. 30.

It is Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year, with markdowns on big brands like Madewell and in-house brands like Halogen. From now until the end of the sale, Nordstrom will now feature daily deals with an item a day that’s half-off, too.

So far, our shopping editors have been busy checking out the sale and have rounded up fall weather finds, deals on plus-size clothes and affordable activewear that you’ll want to add to carts.

With this sale, you might be trying to stock up on essentials for when it starts getting colder.

If you’re looking forward to fall, you’re in luck: there’s lots of sweaters to choose from, including a Patagonia pullover that’s less than $100 now and a longline cardigan that you can pair with leggings.

Check out these sweaters on sale during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale:

1
Treasure & Bond Longline Cardigan
Nordstrom
Originally $89, get it now for $50 at Nordstrom.
2
Topman Stripe Revere Collar Short Sleeve Button-Up Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $50, get it now for $30 at Nordstrom.
3
Halogen Crewneck Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $49, get it now for $29 at Nordstrom.
4
Leith Cozy Long Cardigan
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it now for $40 at Nordstrom.
5
Nordstrom Men's Shop Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $149, get it now for $99 at Nordstrom.
6
BP. Easy Drop Shoulder Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $39, get it now for $25 at Nordstrom.
7
Caslon Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $35 at Nordstrom.
8
Nordstrom Men's Shop Quarter Zip Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $149, get it now for $99 at Nordstrom.
9
BP. Open Stitch Cardigan (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $49, get it now for $32 at Nordstrom.
10
Topshop Space Dye Chunky Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $75, get it now for $35 at Nordstrom.
11
Topshop Ribbed Cardigan
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get it now for $45 at Nordstrom.
12
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Zip Cardigan
Nordstrom
Originally $158, get it now for $100 at Nordstrom.
13
Treasure & Bond Cotton Blend Cardigan
Nordstrom
Originally $89, get it now for $50 at Nordstrom.
14
Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter Zip Pullover
Nordstrom
Originally $119, get it now for $84 at Nordstrom.
15
1.STATE Blouson Sleeve Textured Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $89, get it now for $59 at Nordstrom.
